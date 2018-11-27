Fire District No.1 was dispatched at 9:40 pm Friday, November 23, 2018, to a reported structure fire on the 5600 block of Shasta Way in Klamath Falls. The first units on scene encountered an attic fire and fire crews worked until after midnight to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries, however the family was displaced and has been assisted by family throughout the weekend. The single family dwelling sustained moderate fire damage. Damages to the home are estimated at over $20,000. Fire District No. 1 was assisted by Kingsley Field Fire Department. Cause of the fire is under investigation.