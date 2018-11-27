Open auditions for the Linkville Players spring community production – “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels – The Musical” – will be held at the Ross Ragland Theater on the following dates:

Saturday December 8, 2018 at 11am

Sunday December 9, 2018 at 2pm

Monday December 10, 2018 at 6pm

Call Backs (if needed) will be Tuesday December 11, 2018 at 6pm

The first cast meeting and read-through will be December 13, 2018 at 6pm.

Once cast, rehearsals will generally be Monday through Thursday evenings beginning January 2, 2019, with occasional Saturday mornings. This show features mature themes and it is suggested that only mature teens and adults audition. There are no roles for young children.

The show calls for six featured roles and a small ensemble who will perform multiple roles.

Featured Roles include:

Lawrence Jameson – An experienced British con artist who is sophisticated, suave, and elegant. Male Age: 45 to 60

Freddy Benson – A young, clever, aspiring American con artist. He is a sloppy, yet attractive womanizer. Male Age: 25 to 35

Christine Colgate – A seemingly good-natured American heiress vacationing on the French Riviera. Naive and clueless at first, she becomes cunning and mischievous. Female Age: 35 to 45

Andre Thibault – Lawrence’s French assistant. Official and mostly serious, he has a light-hearted nature and a quirky sense of humor. Male Age: 45 to 55

Muriel Eubanks – A wealthy and attractive American socialite from Nebraska, she one of Lawrence’s victims and Andre’s subsequent love interest. Female Age: 50 to 60

Jolene – An American heiress from Oklahoma and the “Princess of Petroleum,” she is very eager, optimistic, and energetic. Female Age: 25 to 35

Ensemble: Waiters, Butlers, Maids, and Casino patrons.

Auditions will include singing, dancing and acting. Those wishing to audition for a leading or supporting role are expected to have prepared one verse and one chorus of an up-tempo Broadway style song (including bringing sheet music or CD accompaniment with no voice overlay), or you can sing the Star Spangled Banner with piano accompaniment (sheet music provided). No A cappella auditions will be allowed.

Everyone who auditions will be put through a dance/movement audition. All performers seeking a speaking role must tell a favorite joke or present a short comedic monologue in addition to reading scenes from the play.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is based on the 1988 comedy film of the same name, starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

The Linkville Player’s production will be directed by Chip Massie, with musical director Dan Crenshaw, and choreography by Sam Burris. The show will run weekends February 28, 2019 through March 30, 2019. For more information on auditions or the Spring production, please contact info@linkvilleplayers.org. You can also visit linkvilleplayers.org and facebook.com/linkville.playhouse.