KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.-The Klamath Falls Community Band will perform its fourth annual “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, December 9 at 2:00pm.
The concert will feature classic band pieces for Christmas. Included in the program will be many familiar holiday tunes, while other pieces will feature new spins on these holiday classics. Admission to the holiday concert is $12 for adults, $7 for students/seniors, and FREE for children 12 and under. Tickets are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office.
The community band, under the direction of Mazama High School Music Director Rob Izzett, was formed in 2015 and features local musicians from many walks of life. The band is a 501 (c)(3) public charity, and donations to the Klamath Falls Community Band are tax deductible.
For more information, visit the Klamath Falls Community Band website at www.klamathcommunityband.com, or contact the band via e-mail at basincommunityband@gmail.com