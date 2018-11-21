On Monday, November 19th, 2018 at approximately 12:30pm, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bull which had escaped the Klamath Livestock Auction on Laverne and Tingley Lane by breaking through and/or jumping multiple fences. The information was relayed by the owner of the bull that it was dangerous and needed to be stopped before anyone was injured. Deputies arrived and learned the bull headed in the direction of the City of Klamath Falls via the central railroad yards and had charged at multiple people including railway employees.

After a 45 minute search by 5 deputies, the very large and angry bull was tracked into a large grassy marsh area more than halfway into town. It was either stuck or hiding in 7-8’ tall reeds and was put down in order to prevent serious injury to citizens.