There are reports that Romaine lettuce is unsafe to eat in any form, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated this yesterday in a food safety alert in response to a new outbreak of illnesses caused by a particularly dangerous type of E. coli bacteria. The CDC reported that 32 people in 11 states have become sick from eating contaminated romaine. Of those, 13 have been hospitalized, with one patient suffering from a form of kidney failure. The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported that 18 people have been infected with the same strain of E. coli. in Ontario and Quebec. No deaths have been reported. People who have romaine lettuce in their homes are instructed to throw it away.The agency also advised consumers to wash and sanitize drawers and shelves where the lettuce was stored. People usually become sick within three or four days of consuming lettuce contaminated with the E. coli, according to the CDC.