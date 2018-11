Energy assistance applications for Klamath County residents needing help paying their utility bills will be accepted by Klamath & Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS) beginning Monday, Dec. 3, at the KLCAS office at 2300 Clairmont Drive in Klamath Falls. The KLCAS Energy Assistance Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Klamath & Lake Community Action Services processes applications on a first-come basis. Additional information may be obtained by calling 541.882.3500.