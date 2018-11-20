There is a new fire marshal in town- Brandon Thueson comes to Klamath Falls as the District’s new Fire Marshal. Chief Thueson has 21 years of experience in the fire service, having served in many capacities throughout his career, including working on ambulances, apparatus driver and station captain. During his service as a Fire Marshal in the state of Utah, he served as the president of the Fire Marshals Association of Utah, assisted in the development of the state’s Fire Investigator 1 and Fire Inspector 1 curriculums, and was an Adjunct Instructor for the Utah Fire and Rescue Academy.