Klamath Water Users Association Executive Director Scott White has notified the KWUA Board of Directors of his decision to resign from the position. Scott has performed in the job since February 2016 and guided the organization through difficult times. KWUA is a non-profit private corporation that has represented Klamath Reclamation Project farmers and ranchers in its current form since 1953. The Association’s membership includes rural and suburban irrigation districts, other public and private entities and individuals who operate on both sides of the California-Oregon border. These entities and individuals typically hold water delivery contracts with the United States Bureau of Reclamation. The Klamath Project is home to over 1200 family farms and ranches and encompasses over 170,000 acres.