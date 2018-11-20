With Black Friday looming, officials say now is the time to plan ahead to prevent thefts by “porch pirates.” Deputies urge residents to think ahead about how their packages will be delivered before making online purchases this holiday season.

Throughout the year, law enforcement agencies receive reports of thefts of delivered items, often snagged from a mailbox or front porch. But with a higher volume of deliveries during the holiday shopping season, the potential for thefts goes up.

While deputies will work to keep an eye on neighborhoods, there are a few things residents can do to help:

Check your package tracking information so you know when to expect deliveries.

If you’re not home during the day, have your packages delivered to a neighbor or to your workplace. Some shipping companies also have options to customize your delivery or to pick up your packages at their facility.

Be a vigilant neighbor. If you see a person or vehicle following a delivery truck around, call dispatch so we can check it out. Try to get a good description of the vehicle, a license plate number, and a description of the people involved, if possible.