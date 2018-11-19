KANSAS CITY. – Legendary Oregon Tech Head Coach Danny Miles was inducted Sunday night into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Miles joined Arkansas’ Otis Birdsong, Arizona’s Sean Elliott, Houston’s Sidney Moncrief, North Carolina’s Sam Perkins, Morgan State’s Marvin Webster, USC’s Paul Westphal and former Charleston coach John Kresse to make up the Class of 2018.

Miles served his entire 45-year head coaching career at Oregon Tech, leading the Owls to NAIA Division II national titles in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Miles won his 1,000th game in 2014 and finished his historic career with 1,040 victories – the fourth-highest total among all NCAA and NAIA head coaches. Miles’ teams won 30 or more games 10 times and claimed a total of 23 regular-season conference and conference tournament championships. His long list of career accolades includes NAIA Coach of the Year honors in 2004 and 2008, the NABC Coach of the Year in 2012, and the NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Advocacy in 2013.

Other milestones include: one national runner-up, one national third place, two elite eight’s, 14 district or conference titles, seven district runners-up, and ranked in the NAIA top-20 on 30 occasions, with the highest ranking of first. Miles averaged over 23 wins per season and led his Hustlin’ Owl teams to (32) 20-win seasons, (22) 25-win seasons and (10) seasons with 30 or more wins.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside the College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The Hall of Fame’s 13th induction celebration will precede the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic, which will showcase Nebraska, Texas Tech, USC and Missouri State competing Nov. 19-20 at Sprint Center.

Highlights of Sunday’s induction ceremony will be featured Monday and Tuesday night at 6:30 pm at halftime of the Hall of Fame Classic on ESPN 2.