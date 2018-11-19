KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No.12 Oregon Tech (8-1) took down New Hope Christian (0-14) 109-72 in the final game of the Lithia Classic Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

“I thought our defensive effort in the second half was outstanding. We just have to find a way to bring that for 40 minutes. Offensively, our unselfishness was really special. 33 assists is a testament to the character of our guys. Michael Garrard

Sports Information/Marketing

The Deacons started with the lead, and though Tech managed to tie the score three times, they were unable to take the lead until the end of the first half, earning a 9-2 run and finishing up with a 10-point lead, 47-37.

The Owls built their lead in the second half, making a 14-3 run immediately after a 14-2 run to widen the gap and end the game with their 37-point advantage.

Freshman Kaison Faust scored 16 points for OIT, with sophomore Harrison Steiger bringing in 14 and junior Tyler Hieb adding 13. Junior Mitchell Fink added nine points and brought in nine assists.

For the Deacons, Knigel Key scored 21 points – a game high – and Jebari Robinson brought in 18. NHCC led in three-pointers, scoring 8 to Tech’s 5.

OIT grabbed 46 rebounds to New Hope’s 28 and showed a great team effort with a 33-8 advantage in assists while Tech’s bench dominated the Deacon’s 57-18.

The Hustlin’ Owls will head to Havre, Montana next weekend to play the University of Providence Friday at 3:00 pm and Montana State University Saturday at 5:00 pm. Both games will take place at Montana State University.