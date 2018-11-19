LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Fremont-Winema National Forest is selling Christmas tree permits now through Sunday, December 24 at all Forest offices and numerous vendors in the area.
Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased.
Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be validated by completely removing the month, date and year from the permit. The permit must then be secured to the tree trunk between the limbs in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
The permits have five years available to remove for validation, so if weather or other conditions make it impossible to get a tree this year, the permit is still valid for use within the next four years.
Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid in a Park (EKIP) pass and accompanied by an adult can get a free Christmas tree permit from a Forest Service office carrying permits, including Fremont-Winema National Forest offices. The free EKIP permits are not available from vendors.
Students in the fourth grade can get an EKIP pass and learn more about the program by visiting https://everykidinapark.gov and completing the application process.
The Christmas tree permits from the Fremont-Winema National Forest are valid for use on the forest in Klamath and Lake Counties. It is the responsibility of the cutter to ensure they are not getting their tree from private, state or other federal lands. Christmas trees also cannot be harvested in Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, active timber sales, developed recreation sites or tree plantations.
Some parking areas on the Forest require a Sno-Park permit issued by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Permits are sold at all DMV offices and by permit agents at resorts, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Also, certain Forest roads are designated as snowmobile trails and closed to motor vehicle traffic.
If there are questions regarding where to cut a Christmas tree, current conditions or for a free Motor Vehicle Use Map, please contact the local Forest office.
All Forest offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The offices will be closed Thursday, November 22 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal business hours will resume Friday, November 23.
Bly Ranger Station
61100 Hwy 140 E
Bly, OR 97622
541-353-2427
Chemult Ranger Station
110500 Hwy 97 N
Chemult, OR 97731
541-365-7001
Chiloquin Ranger Station
38500 Hwy 97 N
Chiloquin, OR 97624
541-783-4001
Forest Supervisor’s Office/Lakeview Interagency Office
1301 S. G St.
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-2151
Klamath Ranger District
2819 Dahlia St., Suite A
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
541-883-6714
Lakeview Ranger Station
18049 Hwy 395 N
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-3334
Paisley Ranger Station
303 Hwy 31
Paisley, OR 97636
541-943-3114
Silver Lake Ranger Station
65600 Hwy 31
Silver Lake, OR 97638
541-576-2107
Christmas tree permits are available from the following vendors. Please call for prices and availability.
Palomino Deli and Mini-Mart
42620 Hwy 140 E
Beatty, OR 97621
541-533-2411
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ed’s Fast Break
61430 Hwy 140 E
Bly, OR 97622
541-353-2551
Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sycan Store
61278 Hwy 140 E
Bly, OR 97622
541-353-2271
Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Bonanza General Store
31919 Hwy 70
Bonanza, OR 97623
541-545-6621
Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Crater Lake Junction Travel Center
34005 Hwy 97 N
Chiloquin, OR 97624
541-783-9800
Hours: Monday-Sunday 24 hours a day
Kircher’s Hardware
117 First St.
Chiloquin, OR 97624
541-783-2239
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Keno Store
15211 Hwy 66
Keno, OR 97627
541-884-4944
Hours: Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Campus Valero
2820 Biehn St.
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
541-884-0938
Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fuel Good ISA Fuel
3320 Washburn Way
Klamath Falls, OR 97603
541-892-2779
Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Grange Co-op
2525 Washburn Way
Klamath Falls, OR 97603
541-884-7733
Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lake of the Woods Resort Marina
950 Harriman Route
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
541-949-8300
Hours: Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Closed Monday-Thursday except Thanksgiving, November 22, from 12-5 p.m.
Oregon Avenue Food Mart
2075 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
541-884-0938
Hours: Monday-Sunday 24 hours a day
Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack
7364 S. 6th St.
Klamath Falls, OR 97603
541-883-3726
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sportsman’s Warehouse
1863 Avalon St.
Klamath Falls, OR 97603
541-273-3000
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Base Camp RV Park
18020 Hwy 395 N
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-4968
Hours: Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Curiosity Corner Mercantile
2103 N. 4th St.
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-417-2520
Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; Holiday hours Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ed’s Fast Break
1206 South G St.
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-2678
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lakeview Shell Station
17697 Hwy 395 N
Lakeview, OR 97630
541-947-4899
Hours: Monday-Sunday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cutting a Christmas tree on the National Forest is a great holiday tradition for many families and also helps with hazardous fuels reduction by removing smaller trees from the Forest. Following are some tips to make your experience more enjoyable.
· Plan your trip – check the weather, bring plenty of warm clothes, water, emergency food, tire chains, shovel, a saw or axe to cut your tree, and a tarp and rope to bring it home. Make sure you have a full tank of gas when you leave and are prepared for changing conditions in the mountains! Also, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back.
· Keep vehicles on designated roads and be aware of changing weather and road conditions. Wet dirt roads can quickly turn to mud, making it possible to get stuck and causing damage to road, soil and water resources. If there are puddles in the road, mud flipping off the tires or you can see your ruts in the rearview mirror, consider pulling over and taking a hike to look for a tree, or turning around and finding a different area to cut your tree.
· Cut your tree early in the season before favorite cutting areas can’t be reached because of snow.
· Cut the tree as close as possible to the ground and leave as little of a stump as possible.
· Attach the permit on the tree where it will be easily visible with the tree packed or tied on your vehicle for transport home.
· To help keep your tree fresh, cut at least one inch off the base when you get home and stand the tree in a container of water in a cool, shaded area, checking the water level daily.