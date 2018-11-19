Too many families in Klamath and Lake counties need to choose between staying warm, staying fed and paying other bills. So Pacific Power and the Klamath & Lake Community Action Services are teaming up to collect blankets for residents needing help to stay warm

You can help see them through the coming cold season by donating new (or gently used) blankets.

Bring the donations to the Pacific Power Operations Center, Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week through Jan. 1.

Donation drops will also be at: Klamath Falls Chamber of Commerce & Hope Lutheran Church

After all the donations are collected, KLCAS will distribute the blankets to households that need help. Contact KLCAS to apply for assistance at 541-882-3500.