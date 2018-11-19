To: The Citizens of Klamath County

Re: Officer Involved Shooting on October 5, 2018

Dear Citizens of Klamath County,



As was previously disclosed in a media release on October 5, 2018, Mr. Phillip Moskios Jr. died during a confrontation with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. As is standard procedure, an agency not involved in the incident was appointed to lead the ensuing investigation; in this case that was the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the involvement of a local office and a federal agency, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello enlisted the assistance of the Oregon Department of Justice to review the investigation.

The investigation included interviews with the officers involved, as well as interviews with Mr. Moskios Jr.’s family members, friends, and coworkers. Additional evidence was evaluated, including scene diagrams, videos of the incident, and medical examiner records. The Department of Justice conducted an intensive review of the investigation and concluded that criminal prosecution of the involved officers is not warranted.

The District Attorney’s office appreciates the assistance of the Department of Justice in conducting the review, and in preserving public trust in the neutrality of the investigation that was necessitated by these matters.

Sincerely,

Eve Costello

Klamath County District Attorney