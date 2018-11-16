Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites people to play for free Nov. 23 in celebration of “Green Friday.” The agency will waive day-use parking fees in 25 state parks the day after Thanksgiving.

“We started Green Friday four years ago to encourage people to opt outside and the response has been very positive,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “We’re thrilled that many families now include a state park outing as part of their holiday tradition.”

Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 23, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available online.

Driving directions and more info about state parks is on oregonstateparks.org.