Take a night off from cooking dinner tomorrow night, November 17th, and have girl scout troop # 50432 make you a delicious meal. Tomorrow night from 6-8 at United Methodist church you can enjoy a spaghetti dinner at the troops fundraiser. For just $10 you will get spaghetti, green salad, bread, dessert and a drink. For more information, call Carol at 541-281-0415.