The Agency 2 fire was reported yesterday on the Chiloquin Ranger District at approximately 3:20 pm and was 3.5 acres when resources got on scene. The fire grew to 5 acres overnight. With firefighter safety a concern, fire managers made the decision to use firing operations as the best direct attack method to control the spread of the fire, and keep the perimeter of the fire safely within the road system. Firing operations were completed today keeping the fire at 25 acres. Smoke will continue to be visible from Hwy 62