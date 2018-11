There is a Bly winter coat drive going on! As the weather begins to drop, there are many men, women and children who can not afford to purchase winter coats, so they need your help. You can drop off new or gently used winter coats at the antler grill in Bly. These coats will be distributed at the food bank and other organizations.

The hours to drop are as follows:

Closed Mon-Tues.

Wed-thurs. 8am-4om.

Fri-Sat. 8am-8pm

Sun. 8am-3pm