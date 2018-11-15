Offensive Skills Camp PG, 2, 3, Stretch 4, Big Man
What: A $10 Position Skills Camp developing strengths in Scoring and how to succeed individually. Meet OIT Players!!
When:
Sunday, November 18th 1:00-5:00pm
Where: Hosanna Christian School
Schedule: 1:00-1:20
Introductions and Collegiate Player Perspective Individual Success Conversation
Stretching and Run-Outs 1:20-2:00
Shooting Workout 2:00-4:30
Position Skills Building
PG-Point Guard Curl, 2 Ball Handles, Full Court Crossovers, 3FGA, Leading your Offense
Guards- Running the Floor (5-min layins), M.J. Moves, 2 Ball Handles, 3FGA, Finding Zone Holes,
Posts- Footwork Earning the Spot before the Pass, Drop Step, Jump Hook, Face-Up, Finding Zone Holes, Demanding Ball 4:30-5:00 Position 1 on 1 Tournament
Questions call- 971-600-6526
Candice Michael Coach