Offensive Skills Camp PG, 2, 3, Stretch 4, Big Man

What: A $10 Position Skills Camp developing strengths in Scoring and how to succeed individually. Meet OIT Players!!

When:

Sunday, November 18th 1:00-5:00pm

Where: Hosanna Christian School

Schedule: 1:00-1:20

Introductions and Collegiate Player Perspective Individual Success Conversation

Stretching and Run-Outs 1:20-2:00

Shooting Workout 2:00-4:30

Position Skills Building

PG-Point Guard Curl, 2 Ball Handles, Full Court Crossovers, 3FGA, Leading your Offense

Guards- Running the Floor (5-min layins), M.J. Moves, 2 Ball Handles, 3FGA, Finding Zone Holes,

Posts- Footwork Earning the Spot before the Pass, Drop Step, Jump Hook, Face-Up, Finding Zone Holes, Demanding Ball 4:30-5:00 Position 1 on 1 Tournament

Questions call- 971-600-6526

Candice Michael Coach