It has been 5 years since 5-year-old Miles Scott of Tulelake spent the day dressed as Batkid fighting villains in San Francisco. Miles’ 2013 Make-A-Wish request was to be Batman. It didn’t take long for The wish from Miles, who had been challenged with leukemia since he was a year-old, went viral. The amount of love and support from people world-wide, especially in San Francisco, was unbelievable. Now 10 years old, Miles is a fifth-grader at Tulelake Elementary School. He enjoys playing baseball and basketball, helps on the family farm and, through 4-H, sold his first market goat at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair. But most importantly, 10 year old Miles Scott is cancer free.