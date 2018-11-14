The KU DECA team is teaming up with Klamath Kare-a-van and will be at stores throughout the basin collecting donations for the victims of the camp fire in butte county. You can find them on Saturday from 10-4 at Thunderbird, Coastal and Fred Meyer.
