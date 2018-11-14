KOA NEWS SERVICE (Fort Worth, TX / November 14, 2018) – Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, is pleased to announce that the Klamath Falls KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2019 KOA President’s Award. This prestigious award was presented Wednesday, November 14th at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Fort Worth.

KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.

“Our KOA owners have a well-deserved reputation for creating quality camping experiences for their guests,” said KOA President Toby O’Rourke. “Their hard work and continued investment in their camping guests are evident in the feedback shared with us by campers who come not only from North America, but from around the world. It is a privilege to be able to recognize these owners for all that they do.”

Founded on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, KOA will be celebrating its 57th anniversary in 2019. To find out more about this KOA, any of the other 500 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, go to www.KOA.com.