ANGWIN, Calif. – Pacific Union played a good game but were unable to stop No. 12 Oregon Tech from picking up an 86-80 win at the Covered Wagon Gym as OIT improved to 6-1 on the year.

I’m so proud of our guys,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “To bounce back after a very tough loss last night and perform like we did tonight, on the road in a tough environment, shows a lot of maturity and toughness. We have plenty of things we need to fix but we will enjoy a road win any time we can get one.”

Sophomore Harrison Steiger and junior Seth Erickson each brought in 18 points for the Owls, with sophomore Scotty Burge throwing in another 15.

Pacific Union’s Elijah Green was the highest individual scorer, gaining 27 points for the Pioneers scoring 23 in the first half.

The first half ended with the Owls holding the lead by only a single point. However, they were able to widen the gap in the second half, shooting with 50% accuracy through the course of the game.

The Hustlin’ Owls gained 33 points from their bench to the Pioneer’s 20.

Oregon Tech forced 15 turnovers while only committing 6 themselves.

Tech’s Owls will play again next weekend in the Oregon Tech Classic, taking on Antelope Valley on Friday at 7:30 pm and New Hope Christian College on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Both games will take place in the Danny Miles Court in Klamath Falls, Oregon.