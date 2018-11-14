The holiday season is here and that unfortunately means a new wave of financial scams are on the horizon. Especially when it comes to giving to charities. Always remember to ask for the exact name of the charity and do some research before you open your heart and wallet. A lot of times when on the phone, the scammer will rush you into making a decision, but remember to take as much time as you need. Also, if you donate, pay by card or check so you can keep a record of who you are donating to and how much and make sure they are only charging you the amount you agreed on.