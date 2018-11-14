In October, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment grew by 4,600 jobs, following a revised gain of 4,700 jobs in September. Monthly gains in October were widespread, with nine of the top 13 industries adding jobs, led by professional and business services adding 1,500 jobs; wholesale trade with 1,000 jobs; and government adding 1,000 jobs. Only two major industries cut jobs substantially in October: private educational services cut 800 jobs and financial activities cut 900 jobs.

Oregon’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in October, the same as in August and September. These were Oregon’s lowest unemployment rates since comparable records began in 1976. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent in both September and October.