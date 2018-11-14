Our very own Rat Pack tribute almost needs no introduction at this point. Joining us for a forth season, this talented group of jazz-singing, soul-baring, pun-filled, local singers will remind us what the holidays are all about. Helmed by the talented Dan Neubauer, these three performances are sure to be filled with gorgeous music, beautiful ladies, the nostalgia of Sinatra and perhaps a special guest or two that are sure to meet the mark.