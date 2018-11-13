The camp fire burning in Butte County has claimed 42 lives, making it the deadliest wildfire in California history. a Butte County Sheriff said 13 people were found dead since Sunday evening. The death toll topped the 1933 Griffith Park Fire, which claimed 29 lives.

The fire had charred 117,000 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Monday evening, Cal Fire said. The blaze ignited around 6:30 a.m. last Thursday in the Camp Creek Road area near Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon.

About 52,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes, Cal Fire said, and 1,385 are in evacuation shelters. About 15,000 structures are threatened by the blaze.