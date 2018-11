Klamath Kare-a-van, a group of Klamath Basin community members, is asking for donations of non-perishable food items, bottle water, pillows, blanket, pet food, etc… or cash to deliver to the victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California, our neighbors to the south. Please visit the link to get more information about what is needed here.

For monetary donations, please go to any Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and tell them you’d like to donate to Klamath Kare-A-Van.