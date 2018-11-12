Approximately 8,000 firefighters covering 1027 fire engines, 138 dozers, 145 hand crews, 101 water tenders, 48 helicopters and numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are battling three large wildfires in California. Out of state resources continue to arrive. These wind-driven fires have burned more than 209,103 acres and destroyed thousands of structures. More than 224,000 individuals have been impacted by these fires.

High risk of significant fires due to gusty north northeast offshore winds, low humidity through early Monday from the western Cascade-Sierra Slopes to the coast. High pressure will continue to produce warm, dry conditions through at least Friday . Wind speeds will decrease by midday Monday . Afternoon humidity will be low through Monday with poor overnight recovery. Another round of strong Santa Ana winds in the south will go through till Wednesday morning. The strongest winds shift southward to San Diego County Monday . Low relative humidity will occur over most of Southern California the next three days. Onshore flow will bring shifting winds and slightly cooler weather back during the second half of the week. Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will occur in the Inland Empire and Orange County through Tuesday night. In addition, northeast winds of 20- 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph will be possible in favored Sierra Foothill valleys into Monday . All offshore winds should cease Wednesday morning.

Fires of Interest:

Camp Fire, Butte County

Paradise

• 113,000 acres, 25% contained

• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• Estimated 6713 structures destroyed. Most destructive fire in California recorded history

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Hill Fire, Ventura County

Santa Rosa Valley

• 4,531 acres, 80% contained

• Repopulation of various affected areas took place Saturday at 4:30 pm. Some evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Parkes) assigned. IMT#5 managing both Hill and Woolsey fires

Woolsey Fire, Ventura County

South of Simi Valley

• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Parkes) assigned. IMT#5 managing both Hill and Woolsey fires