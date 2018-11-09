KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, November 12.

11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.

11:45 a.m. City of The Dalles, The Dalles, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the premier F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.