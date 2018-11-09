Saturday, November 24th is Small Business Saturday. The day after black Friday you can show the local merchants how much you appreciate them. Downtown Klamath Falls is easily accessible and surprisingly walk able. Also if you are worried about parking restrictions, don’t! because from November 24 – December 31st, the 2-hour parking limit in the downtown parking district is waived!

For more information of different events and shops that are participating, you can visit the Klamath Falls Downtown Association’s website.