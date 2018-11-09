Hello KLAD Country, Jay Davis here. We could use your help to help some folks who have lost everything. As you have probably heard, the #CampFire has devastated the towns of Paradise and Magalia in Butte County in Northern California. Along with community partners Ace Towing, Steel Sensations and Starv’n Marv’n Family Restaurant, we are asking for your donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water, good clothing, personal hygiene items (toothpaste, soap, feminine hygiene items) or even cash (if you don’t want to go shopping) to help us organize another “CARE-A-VAN” to help our neighbors to the south. Keep an eye on this post for updates and thank you.

Drop off donations at Steel Sensations at 1008 Main St., Ace Towing at 501 Broad St. or Starvn’ Marv’n on Austin St. We’ll add more drop off locations as they become available! On Saturday, November 17th, we’ll CARE-A-VAN these items to our neighbors in Butte County. HUGE shoutout to Angela Gellner at Ezell Suty Fuel for making sure the group has full tanks to get there!