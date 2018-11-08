If you are worried that your trash pickup schedule may be affected by thanksgiving, you can rest easy knowing that everything will remain the same. Waste management customers will be serviced as usual on Thursday November 22nd. This includes customers in Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Chiloquin, Dorris, Lakeview, Malin, Merrill and unincorporated areas of Klamath County. For year-round holiday schedules, to double check the pick up schedule or for any other information on Waste Management services, please visit wmnorthwest.com