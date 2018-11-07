And the results are in:

In the race for governor, Kate Brown as been re-elected, winning her first full term as leader of the state. Brown defeated Republican Knute Buehler, who proved to be a strong challenger in a state where the GOP has a difficult time winning high-profile offices.

In the race for a seat in the house, for district 2, Greg Walden has been reelected. Jamie McLeod Skinner trailed Walden by almost 20 percent of the votes. Greg Walden will be the only republican elected to the house of representatives in Oregon. Shortly after winning, Walden released a statement, “I thank the voters of Oregon’s Second District for supporting me to serve as their representative in Congress for another term. I remain committed to getting results for our veterans, farmers, ranchers, small business people and our way of life in our district.”

As For the measures on the ballot,

102 which is a measure to use bonds to build affordable housing passed with a strong yes majority.

Measure 103 which is a measure to ban any future tax on groceries in Oregon passed with over 200 thousand more no votes than yes.

Measure 106 which is a measure to ban public abortion funding ended with a NO vote.

Specifically in Klamath county,

Measure 110 which is the measure about the 2nd amendment preservation ordinance has passed with a strong majority of yes.

measure 111, the measure that deals with a 5 year renewal of current local option tax for museums passed with flying colors.

And the highly controversial measure of 112 which would allow the city of klamath falls the ability of recreational marijuana production and sales with a 3% tax on retail sales has passed with a total of 4,113 votes for yes to the 3485 votes for no.

The total amount of ballots cast in Klamath falls was 28,324.