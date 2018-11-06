Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, will return by popular demand to Klamath Falls OR. – one night only in “Family Magic!”, an illusion spectacular.

The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America”.

Jay has amazed millions on T.V. in “Master’s of Illusions” and ‘Magic on the Edge’. The Salt Lake Tribune calls him “Simply Amazing!” and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production “Truly Magic, a Must See!”. Jay welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing the Owenhouse family live is an evening that will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder, and remind us all when a family works together that “anything is possible!”.

“THE MAGIC OF JAY OWENHOUSE” is currently touring the U.S., and will be in Klamath Falls at The Ross Ragland Theatre on Friday November 16th 2018 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm (2 separate shows).

Grab your tickets at RRTheater.org