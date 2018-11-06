Date and time: December 1, 2018 5:30 PM

Where: Town Square parking lot in Chiloquin

Chiloquin Fire & Rescue will team with the City of Chiloquin to officially kick off the Holiday Season by lighting a Christmas tree in the city parking lot. The elementary school children will be making waterproof decorations, and the Chiloquin Community Choir will be singing Christmas carols. Santa will arrive by Fire Truck and Fire Pup will be there too! Come join us!!

Contact Debbie Ryan at 541-891-3607 or myguysmim@gmail.com, or Josh Ryan 541-783-3860 or jryan@chiloquinfire.com for more information.