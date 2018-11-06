Stop signs will be installed THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2018 at the intersection of Homedale Road and Shasta Way.

Engineering analysis has been conducted at the intersection and based on the evaluation it has been determined warrants for an all-way stop-control intersection have been met.

Klamath County Public Works has received multiple ongoing complaints regarding the vehicle queue on Homedale, as well as near misses. This intersection averages three to four crashes annually.

The Engineering study combined with the Public Works observations lead to the decision by the Board of County Commissioners.

The motoring public is encouraged to use caution near the intersection as installation occurs and be courteous of other drivers who may not be aware of the change.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.