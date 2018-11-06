There are a lot of unsung heroes in the basin.

Policemen, firemen, EMT’s along with active military folks and many, many military veterans.

On Tuesday November 13th we would like to say thank you these heroes at the Basin’s Third Annual Heroes breakfast.

These are the folks that go headlong into danger everyday on our behalf. These are the folks that we don’t often think about until they come through the smoke and flames to save us. These men and women are Heroes. Our Heroes.

On Tuesday the 13th the Klamath County Fairgrounds will be a place of gratitude. Each and every Hero will be treated to breakfast on the house from your Klamath Falls Country Financial offices, The Klamath County Fairgrounds and Basin Mediactive.

This is an open invitation to all first responders, active military personnel and US Veterans – our Heroes!

Join us from 8 AM to 11 AM Tuesday the 13th for the Heroes Breakfast – It’s the least we can do for you.