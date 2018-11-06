Get your designs ready and get set for the annual gingerbread house competition!

Builders! Remember that anything edible goes, you just have to give us a list of what you used!

Don’t want to get your fingers all messy making these edible structures? That’s ok, just come by to see the entries and be sure to vote for your favorite entry!

Oh, and remember – even though they are edible, we don’t recommend it!

For the complete schedule of when you can drop off your work of art, visit the Facebook event- https://www.facebook.com/events/435083733689486/