Hope Lutheran Church will host a Harvest Fair, Saturday, November 10 from 9 am -3 pm at the Hope Community Center, 2408 Homedale Road, there will be crafts of all kinds in the Hope Center, Luther Square Lounge and Fellowship Hall of the Church.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 to 1:30 for $5.00 Admittance is free.

Proceeds will benefit the Prayer Quilt Ministry and outreach in the community to those in need.

If you are interested in a booth please call Mikey at 541-274-1876