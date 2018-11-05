The Harlem Globetrotters took over Danny Miles court yesterday as part of their fan powered world tour. The nearly sold out gym got loud when mic’ed up players like Hammer and Bull would stop all actual basketball play to pull a fan onto the court to teach them a trick, make them dance, or to just distract the other team.

With amazing ball handling skills, flips, slam dunks and many other fun tricks, the Harlem Globetrotters hold many records in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The globetrotters defeated their opponent the Washington Generals by 2 points in a last minute, first to 8 street style game.