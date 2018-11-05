ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Led by CCC Runner of the Year Cindy Reed , the No. 4 ranked Oregon Tech women ran through the rain and the rest of the Cascade Conference as they finished 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their 5k race on the way to a commanding victory scoring 29 points to win the Championship Saturday. The OIT men finished strong in their 8k race to grab 5th place at the CCC Cross Country Championships at Lake Sammamish State Park. For the first time in school history, the Lady Owls have won back-to-back CCC Conference Championships.

Jack Kegg , who received CCC Women’s Coach of the Year Honors, said, “We had a great day, everyone ran very fast. The conditions were challenging for both teams but we battled for every place.”

Reed (17:38) finished two seconds in front of Susie Garza (17:40) who was 16 seconds in front of Danielle De Castro (17:56) as the Lady Owls went 1-2-3. Faith Widman was 11th (18:23) with Annika Andersen 12th (18:24) followed by Mallory Ward 23rd (18:55) and Hannah Mason 24th (18:57) with Andie Kolasinski 31st (19:10) to finish off the OIT Scoring.

Ricky Garcia led the Owl men with his 25:50, good for 20th, followed by Paul Wyatt 21st(25:51), Victor Rios 24th (25:58), Nick McMillen 29th (26:23) and Chris Ramirez 31st(26:32).

The Oregon Tech women will now head to the NAIA National Championships Friday, November 16 at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Owl men will need to wait for Tuesday’s NAIA Top 25 Poll to find out if they qualify for an At Large Bid.