On Wednesday, two men from Klamath falls were arrested on cocaine possession and distribution charges after 4 grams of cocaine, 1,000 cash and a stolen gun was found by law enforcement at their residence. 18 year old George Torres ad 23 year old Rigo Junior Torres were charged with manufacture and delivery of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, delivery of cocaine, manufacture of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine and first-degree theft after officers served a warrant on their 3500 block Summers Lane residence. Rigo Torres was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Both men are scheduled for hearings on Nov. 8 in front of Judge Roxanne Osborne