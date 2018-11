Northwest officials say they fought a little l, 195 to be more exact.. It is reported that 105 were caused by lightening and 90 were caused be humans. Officials from numerous fire managements reported that there were about 100 fewer wildfires this year that average and roughly 846,411 acres in total were burned in Oregon. According to the NWCC report, the total cost i fighting fires in Oregon was a little over 500 million dollars.