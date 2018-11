As fall quickly turns to winter, it’s time to prepare for your favorite winter activities.

Oregon’s Sno-Park program helps provide snow removal at about 100 winter recreation parking areas (Sno-Parks) across the state. Sno-Parks exist in most of Oregon’s mountain passes and in most ski, snowmobile and snow play areas. A list of areas designated as Sno-Parks is available at www.tripcheck.com under “Travel Center.”

If you park in a Sno-Park between November 1 and April 30, you need a valid Sno-Park permit displayed near the lower left corner of your vehicle’s windshield.