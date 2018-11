KBBC will officially be having tryouts for Klamath Union school district at Pelican Court at 5:30-6:15 for the girls, 6:15-7 for the boys on Thursday, November 1.

Henley school district tryouts will be at Henley high school Tuesday, November 6th 6 to 7 girls 7 to 8 boys.

Those are both tryouts for the fourth fifth and six grade girls and boys in their respective school districts.