ODOT encourages drivers to consider other types of traction tires or chains. If you must travel when weather conditions present difficulties, use other types of traction tires or chains, or postpone your travel until conditions change for the better. Our latest study (2014) concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways.

Alternatives to studded tires

Chains: Link chains, cable chains or other devices that attach to the wheel, vehicle, or outside of the tire that are specifically designed to increase traction on snow and ice. Drivers should note that link chains may not be recommended for use on some types of vehicles; check your owner’s manual.

Other traction tires: Other types of traction tires are available. These traction tires meet Rubber Manufacturers Association standards for use in severe snow conditions and carry a special symbol on the tire sidewall showing a three-peaked mountain and snowflake. They work about as well as studded tires on ice, but work better than studded tires or regular tires in most other winter conditions. And they cause no more damage to road surfaces than regular tires.

Know before you go: Please visit www.TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions. ODOT provides bad-weather driving tips and how-to videos online: http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/COMM/pages/winterdriving.aspx.