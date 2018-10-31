KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson, will visit the 173rd Fighter Wing this weekend. Secretary Wilson will the tour base, meet with Airmen, and see the mission first-hand when she flies in the backseat of an F-15 Eagle.

“We are fortunate to host the Secretary of the Air Force this weekend,” says Col. Jeff Smith, 173rd FW commander. “As I say to all of our visitors, ‘seeing is believing!’ Once leaders see the base, meet the people, and experience the community support, they leave with a better understanding of what makes Kingsley Field so unique and valuable.”

As Secretary of the Air Force, Wilson is s responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of its more than 670,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and their families.

This is the first time in 173rd Fighter Wing history, that a Secretary of the Air Force has visited Kingsley Field.

“This is an important visit for the base and future mission consideration,” adds Smith.