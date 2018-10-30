Representative Greg Walden has announced that the Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson, will visit Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls this weekend on invitation from Representative Walden. Secretary Wilson will join Walden in Klamath Falls to meet with the troops and commanders at Kingsley Field to learn more about the home of Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing, including the base’s capability to become a future home of a next-generation fighter jet, such as the F-35. The upcoming visit by Secretary Wilson represents the first time that an Air Force Secretary has been to Kingsley Field since the construction of the base in 1928. Kingsley Field and the United States Air Force recently secured a 77-year lease with the City of Klamath Falls to ensure a military presence at the base until 2095. This represents the longest lease currently established between the Air Force and a military base in the United States.

Secretary Wilson will join Representative Walden at Kingsley Field on Saturday, November 3.