Supermarket Saturday is November 3 from 10-2. This is our most important food and funds drive of the year, restocking our shelves for the holidays and winter. Last year nearly $26,000 and 5,000 pounds of food were collected.

Mazama students, Express Employment Professionals and Elwood Staffing will be in front of every grocery store collecting food and funds for the Food Bank. KLAD Radio will be broadcasting live from Sherm’s Thunderbird from 10-2. Each dollar you donate will access about 9 pounds of food and insure we turn nobody away who needs help feeding their family during our long, winter months. We can’t do it without you.

Participating stores include Albertsons, Big Lots, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, Holiday Market, Mondo’s Outlet, Petco, Thunderbird and Walmart.

TO BECOME A “ONE TON SPONSOR” please go to klamathfoodbank.org and click on “ONE TON SPONSOR.” Your $250 gift will access about a ton of food!

If your business, school or service organization would like to hold a food drive in November and/or December please contact Niki or Dave-882-1223.